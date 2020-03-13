Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: Haryana govt shuts all universities, colleges till March 31

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 15:50 IST
Coronavirus: Haryana govt shuts all universities, colleges till March 31

The Haryana government on Friday shut all universities and colleges in the state till March 31, a day after it declared coronavirus an epidemic. The government also decided to close schools in five districts -- Gurugram, Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Faridabad till March 31, officials said.

However, school students in these districts will take their exams as per schedule, according to a school education department order. According to an advisory issued by the Panchkula based Director General of Higher Education, "The state government has decided that all universities and colleges situated in Haryana state will be closed till March 31 as a precautionary measure." The department of school education Haryana, meanwhile, in its order stated, "All the government as well as private schools situated in Sonepat, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Faridabad and Gurugram districts will remain closed till March 31 with immediate effect, except for holding examinations." "The students will attend the school only to take the board exams, annual exams and assessment exams, March 2020 as per previous schedule. However, all the teaching and non-teaching staff members will attend the school as usual," it said, adding that schools in remaining districts shall function as per normal schedule.

The state government had on Thursday declared the coronavirus an epidemic and health minister Anil Vij had advised people to avoid large gatherings. PTI CHS SUN RHL.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Australia defeat New Zealand by 71 runs in first ODI

A spirited performance guided Australia to defeat New Zealand by 71 runs in the first ODI at Sydney Cricket Ground here on Friday. Chasing a moderate target of 259, the hosts bundled out the Kiwis at 187 in 41 overs. The match was played at...

Soccer-English Premier League suspended due to coronavirus

All elite soccer matches in England, including the Premier League, were suspended until April 4 on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic, English soccers governing bodies said. Following a meeting of shareholders today, it was unanimously ...

UK plan for coronavirus based on scientific advice -PM's spokesman

Britains plan for dealing with coronavirus is based on scientific and medical advice and it is up to individual companies to choose to take other steps, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.The spokesman also said tha...

Czech government bans most travel in and out of country to fight coronavirus

The Czech government has imposed a ban on foreigners entering the country and Czechs travelling abroad as of Monday as it tries to curb the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Friday.We issue a ban on entry for all for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020