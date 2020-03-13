Left Menu
Coronavirus: Schools, cinema halls closed in Madhya Pradesh

  • Bhopal
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:34 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:34 IST
The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday ordered closure of schools as well as cinema halls in view of the coronavirus threat. While schools, both government and private, will remain closed indefinitely till further order, cinema halls will remain closed till March 31, or as per further order.

An order issued by the Commercial Tax Department and signed by deputy secretary S D Richharia said all cinema halls across the state have been asked to remain closed from March 14 to March 31 or till further order. Earlier in the day, the state government ordered closure of private and government schools for an indefinite period in view of the virus threat.

School examinations, though, would be held as per the schedule. The order signed by Principal Secretary, School Education Department Rashmi Arun Shami said all private and government schools would have a temporary holiday with immediately effect.

Teachers and non-teaching staff will have to attend schools during this period, the order stated. So far, no confirmed case of the coronavirus has been found in the state.

The step to close schools has been taken as a precautionary measure, the official said..

