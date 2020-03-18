Maha to open seven more labs for coronavirus testing: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said seven more laboratories will come up across the state for testing suspected novel coronavirus cases. At present, only three labs are operating in the state at Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune where samples of suspected persons are tested.

"KEM, JJ Hospital and Haffkine Institute will soon get the testing facilities. Most likely they will commence operations in the next five days," Tope told reporters. Similar laboratories will come up in different parts of the state, he added.

At 42, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

