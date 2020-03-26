Left Menu
Motshekga calls on public to desist from spreading false information

“There is no truth to what has been circulated on social media about schools re-opening in September. Please ignore it,” Minister Motshekga said.

Addressing the media in Pretoria, Minister Motshekga said as a department, they are aware that people continue to spread incorrect information.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Thursday called on members of the public to desist from spreading false information about when the schools will re-open and on any other matter.

"There is no truth to what has been circulated on social media about schools re-opening in September. Please ignore it," Minister Motshekga said.

Schools closed last Wednesday as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. This was followed by the announcement of a 21-day lockdown effective at midnight on Thursday, by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday.

Addressing the media in Pretoria, Minister Motshekga said as a department, they are aware that people continue to spread incorrect information.

"The exact dates for the opening of schools for the start of the second term will be communicated at a later date. Fake news causes a lot of damage to the work we are doing, especially under the current circumstances.

"The truth is that the Council of Education Ministers at a teleconference meeting this morning extensively deliberated on preparations for the opening of schools after the lockdown is lifted," the Minister said.

Minister Motshekga said as the department, they will in due course confirm the date guided by the National Command Council (NCC).

"The Department of Basic Education is also finalizing a Standard Operating Procedure for the basic education sector to provide guidance to schools and education offices on how to prepare for the opening of schools," the Minister said.

Minister Motshekga said the speedy recovery of schools will be determined by how people conduct themselves because as a sector they are more likely to have long-lasting implications.

"The next three weeks are crucial to the re-opening of schools. It depends on all of us to flatten the curve of COVID-19 which is rising at a rapid pace daily. Please cooperate during the lockdown, stay in your house and be safe," the Minister said.

She said the department is in discussion with the National Treasury and all the provinces on the provision of a minimum health package to schools.

"I am very grateful to our partners who are extending a hand during this challenging time by making available their physical and financial resources.

"We welcome commitments of support from partners such as Old Mutual who has pledged R50 million to support the educational programming, UNICEF and others that have made inquiries in preparation for making decisions," the Minister said.

Minister Motshekga said the schedule for the broadcast of lessons is available on the DBE website www.dbe.gov.za as well as social media platforms.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

