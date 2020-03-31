Left Menu
IGNOU, IP University commit employees’ one-day salary to PM-CARES fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 21:29 IST
The IGNOU and IP University have decided to contribute one-day salary of their employees to a dedicated fund set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to aid the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University had collected Rs 11 lakh as part of the one-day salary of its employees and will be donating it to the PM Cares Fund, the varsity said. On Saturday, Modi had announced setting up of the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES) for the purpose. Employees of the Indira Gandhi National Open University across the country have also decided to contribute their one-day salaries and expressed their commitment and solidarity with the Centre of in mitigating this problem, the IGNOU said in a statement. "One day’s salary from the salary of all the employees at the Headquarter and the Regional Centres & Regional Evaluation Centres of the University will be given to the Government of India to fight the pandemic in the country," it said.

IGNOU VC Prof. Nageshwar Rao said in a statement that the university fraternity wholeheartedly contributes towards this cause in order to fight the global pandemic. He also added that as a National University working for the masses, it is also “our duty to support our Government in this hour of crisis”. The retired IGNOU employees have also committed to contribute towards the cause by asking their one-day pension to be deducted, the statement said.

