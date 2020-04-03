Left Menu
Chavan seeks airing of Benegal-directed serials on Doordarshan

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-04-2020 14:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 14:00 IST
Senior Congress leader PrithvirajChavan on Friday requested the Centre to telecast ShyamBenegal-directed "Discovery of India" and "Samvidhan- Makingof the Indian Constitution" serials on Doordarshan during theongoing lockdown

Welcoming the decision to telecast popular old showslike "Ramayan" , "Mahabharat" and "Shaktiman" on Doordarshan,Chavan, in a letter to Information and Broadcasting MinisterPrakash Javadekar said, "'Discovery of India' and 'Samvidhaan'will help people develop curiosity about our history and ourConstitution." He also asked the ministry to obtain some highly-acclaimed international science documentaries and serials like"Cosmos: A Personal Voyage" by Carl Sagan (1980) or "Cosmos A Spacetime Odyssey" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (2014) forDoordarshan telecast

"There are many other high quality internationaleducational documentaries short films and TV serials. Thesecould be obtained for small fee considering the specialcircumstances that we are in," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

