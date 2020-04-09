Left Menu
COVID-19: Master P offers hand sanitizer, home cleanings in New Orleans

American rapper Master P is providing free hand sanitizer and home cleaning services to New Orleans residents above the age of 60 to keep them safe during the COVID-19 outbreak.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2020 14:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 14:46 IST
Master P . Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Master P is providing free hand sanitizer and home cleaning services to New Orleans residents above the age of 60 to keep them safe during the COVID-19 outbreak. According to Fox News, the Hip-hop icon told TMZ that anyone in that age range can apply for the hand sanitizers and deep cleaning of their homes as long as they show identification.

Master P told TMZ that a lot of people forget about the elderly and said, "And my thing is making sure we go out and get them groceries, make monetary donations to them." For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a few weeks. But for some, especially adults above 60 and people with existing health problems, it can cause life-threatening illnesses like pneumonia.

Through his foundation - Team Hope NOLA, Master P had already been making donations to elderly residents for groceries, before adding cleaning services and hand sanitizer to the mix. The cleaning products are made by the rapper's sons and their cleaning products business, Master Clean Life. In recent weeks, New Orleans where P was born and raised, has been hit particularly hard by coronavirus.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, that the New Orleans area had the highest death rate in the U.S.(ANI)

