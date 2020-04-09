Farhan Akhtar puts on 15 kgs in 6 weeks for one of his looks in 'Toofaan'

Left Menu
Farhan Akhtar who stunned his fans with his chiselled physique of a boxer in the poster of his upcoming flick 'Toofan' had to go through a complete body transformation for a part of the sports-drama that required him to put on 15 kilos in 6 weeks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 09-04-2020 15:18 IST
Farhan Akhtar. Image Credit: ANI

Farhan Akhtar who stunned his fans with his chiselled physique of a boxer in the poster of his upcoming flick 'Toofan' had to go through a complete body transformation for a part of the sports-drama that required him to put on 15 kilos in 6 weeks. "For me, fitness is a way of life and not just a routine. Irrespective of my craft, I choose to live a healthy and disciplined lifestyle. I've always refrained from indulging in things that could have adverse effects on my body," the 46-year-old actor said.

The 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor shared that it was a challenge for him to go through such transformation. "It was a challenge for me to adapt to a way of living that was completely contrary - with monitored exercise regime, less physical activity and high consumption of fats, carbs, starch. It was tough. Although I balanced consumption of fried food, the starch and fats made up for it and here you go, that's how I gained an extra 15 kilos!," he added. It seems like the 'The Sky is Pink' actor has left no stone unturned when it comes to his commitment for the character. He has worked exceptionally hard to ace the look of a professional boxer for his upcoming flick.

The film has been shot across Mumbai at real locations like the Dongri slums and the Gateway Of India. 'Toofaan' also features Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in pivotal roles. Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra the movie is set to hit the theatres on September 18, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

