‘SNL’ to return with remote episode on Saturday

Long-running sketch variety series “Saturday Night Live” is set to return with original content this weekend. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the content of the episode is “produced remotely as "SNL practices social distancing." The episode will include the popular "Weekend Update" segment as well as other original content from SNL cast members, but there will be no host. The NBC show’s official Twitter account also posted a photograph of all of the cast members participating in a video chat from their home quarantines.

The show, which is currently in its 45th season, aired its most recent new episode on March 7, which was hosted by Daniel Craig and featured the Weeknd as musical guest. Soon after the episode, it was announced that “SNL” was suspending its season amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. “SNL” is the latest show to return to the screens after various late night talk shows made a comeback with the hosts and guests recording their respective segments from their homes.

