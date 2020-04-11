Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney working on remake of 'Robin Hood'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-04-2020 11:07 IST | Created: 11-04-2020 11:00 IST
Disney working on remake of 'Robin Hood'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Disney has now started developing a live-action remake of its 1973 animated classic "Robin Hood". The new version is being developed with the animals in a CGI/live-action hybrid format, similar to Disney remakes of "The Jungle Book" and "Dumbo." The project is being made for the studio's streaming service Disney Plus.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Kari Granlund, who had earlier penned the live-action remake of "Lady and the Tramp" for the studio, will write the script for the new film. Director Carlos Lopez Estrada of "Blindspotting" fame will helm the project with Justin Springer as the producer.

"Robin Hood" was a comedic and musical take on the classic English folklore story. Rather than people, the movie feature anthropomorphic animals inhabiting the roles of the characters made famous over the centuries..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mirzapur Season 2 plot: More actions, violence & avenge than Season 1

Maha: 15 COVID-19 hotspots identified in Thane

SCTIMST design Chitra disinfection gateway, facemask disposal bin to fight Covid

Govt school teacher suspended, booked for offensive post on social media in JK's Doda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 becomes a lifeline for Lebanon’s status quo

The pandemic had succeeded where Lebanons ruling elite had failed getting protesters off the streets and giving the status quo a second chance....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: No golf tournaments as hundreds of migrant caddies face hardship

With the Professional Golf Tour of India PGTI suspended and golf courses shut due to the coronavirus enforced lockdown, the daily-wage caddies are under great deal of financial stress with most worrying about their livelihood. The fast-spre...

Terrorists escape after exchange of fire in J-K's Kulgam: Police

An exchange of fire took place between security forces and terrorists at Nandimarg, Kulgam after which the terrorists escaped from the site.On a credible input, an operation was launched with Army and Central Armed Police Forces, last night...

COVID-19: Lankan Navy intensifies patrolling to prevent spread of disease from India

The Sri Lankan Navy has intensified its coastal patrolling to prevent the possible spread of the novel coronavirus through infected Indian fishermen that it fears might poach in their territorial waters. Navy chief Piyal de Silva on Friday ...

Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch district

Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control LoC in Kirni sector of Poonch district, at about 950 am on Saturday. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. More details are currently awaited.Pakistan had on Friday also violated cease...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020