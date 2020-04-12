Shaza Morani tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani has been discharged from the hospital after she tested negative for coronavirus. Shaza, who had returned from Sri Lanka in the first week of March, showed no symptoms but was admitted to Nanavati Hospital here, on April 7 where she tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Shaza was discharged on Saturday and will be under home quarantine for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure," sources close to the family told PTI. Soon after Shaza was admitted, her sister, actor Zoa, and father Karim also tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under medical care.

In an Instagram live on Saturday evening with actor Varun Dhawan, Zoa said she is feeling much better thanks to the medication and health care she received at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, where she is currently admitted. "I am feeling so relived after coming to the hospital. From the second day itself I started feeling better. Coming to the hospital was the best decision ever. I feel like I've gotten cured immediately," she said on the instagram live.

