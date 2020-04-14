Lindsay Lohan says her new album is 'a remembrance of things' from 'my early 20s'

American actor, singer Lindsay Lohan dropped a new single 'Back to Me,' this month and said that her upcoming album is a mix of personal reflection and dance jams. According to Page Six, the 33-year-old singer said of the new single, "It has a lot of memories from my life in California, and a remembrance of things I saw and felt in my life when I was in my early 20s. The other tracks on the album are going to be uplifting and fun. The goal for me is to have a fun album that we can dance to."

The 'Rumours' songstress shared that for her music is a way of personal expression and a way to connect with her fans on a different level. "I love to dance, and I love listening to music, it felt like the right time," she said. Lohan shared that there will be music videos for the tracks, although filming is on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead, she is using her time in isolation "exercising, cooking, brushing up on my French again, reading, journaling, watching a lot of films and, of course, occasional reality TV!" she said. Also, "Zooming with family, which is nice." She told the outlet that she thinks that the pandemic "is God's way of telling us to be less careless to our universe and each other. We need to unite more and be more caring to one another. Appreciate the simple things in life. Live more in gratitude."

Earlier in June, Page Six revealed that Lindsay signed with Casablanca Records and was working on a new album. (ANI)

