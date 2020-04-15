Mindhunter Season 3: Actors released from their contracts, Fans need to wait for renewal

Since Mindhunter Season 2 aired its finale in August 2019, fans are severely waiting for Season 3. Mindhunter has already become a very popular show and its avid viewers want to get latest updates on its imminent Season 3. Read the texts below to get latest updates on it.

Fans may be distressed to know that Mindhunter Season 3 is yet to be renewed. But the success of previous two seasons will surely pave way for another season. Based on the current global situation, we can't expect the showrunners to renew the series. We need to wait till the world recovers from coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix has yet to demand for Mindhunter Season 3. In January 2020, Netflix announced that the third season was on hold as director David Fincher is busy with other multiple projects. "He could bring [Fincher] Mindhunter back to luck, but in the meantime, he thought it was not fair to prevent the actors from getting a second job while looking for a new job. It was his," a source said to Entertainment Weekly.

Director David Fincher halted development on Mindhunter Season 3 to concentrate on his other projects – the new film Mank and the animated series Love, Death and Robots. The actors like Cameron Britton, Jonathon Groff, Lauren Glazier, Holt McCallany, Cotter Smith, Michael Cerveris, Hannah Gross, Anna Torv and Stacey Roca will reprise their roles when the series is renewed. Currently, they have been released from their contracts to pursue new projects.

The plot for Season 3 of Mindhunter is absolutely under wraps. Obviously this is an effort to avoid speculations and rumors. However, rumors suggest that the third season will focus on how the show takes real cases from the country's criminal scene.

The original cast of Holden, Ford, and Carr will return for Season 3. Serial killers Edmund Kemper and Dennis Radar might also return for the third installment.

Mindhunter Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the series.

