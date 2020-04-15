National Geographic to air virtual concert 'One World: Together at Home' on April 19

National Geographic India is all set to air virtual concert special "One World: Together at Home", which will feature stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, among others. The two-hour concert will be aired on the channel on April 19. It is being organised to support healthcare workers all over the world who are at the frontline in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The special will be hosted by a trio of network late-night hosts -- Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Stephen Colbert. Apart from appearances by Shah Rukh and Priyanka, the concert will also have performances by a host international artistes like Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Celine Dion, Elton John, Eddie Vedder, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Ellie Goulding, Taylor Swift and others. The live event, curated by Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation (WHO) in collaboration with pop star Lady Gaga, will feature real experiences from doctors, nurses and families around the world. Earlier on Wednesday, Shah Rukh had announced his participation in the event.

"Health care workers on the frontlines of the #COVID19 crisis need our support. That’s why I’m standing in solidarity with @glblctzn and @WHO for One World: #TogetherAtHome." PTI JUR RB RB.

