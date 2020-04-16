Leonardo DiCaprio offers role for his upcoming movie in exchange of donations amid COVID-19

Oscar-winning actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro took to Instagram account and urged fans and his famous Hollywood friends to donate to America's Food Fund as part of the 'All In Challenge'.

In exchange for donations going to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, a person can earn a walk-on role in their upcoming film, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.

The fund is set up to help ensure that every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Those who donate will get a chance to star in the upcoming film, spend a day on the set and even go to the premiere of the film.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film is based on David Grann's historical book of the same name.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film centers around the Osage Nation murders in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land.

Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio challenged his 'Wolf of Wall Street' co-star Matthew McConaughey and TV host Ellen DeGeneres to accept the challenge, De Niro reached out to 'Mercy' star Jamie Foxx to drive the initiative forward.

