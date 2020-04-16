Leonardo DiCaprio offers role for his upcoming movie in exchange of donations amid COVID-19

Leonardo DiCaprio offers role for his upcoming movie in exchange of donations amid COVID-19Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-04-2020 14:43 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 14:43 IST
Oscar-winning actors, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro took to Instagram account and urged fans and his famous Hollywood friends to donate to America's Food Fund as part of the 'All In Challenge'.
In exchange for donations going to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic, a person can earn a walk-on role in their upcoming film, 'Killers of the Flower Moon'.
View this post on Instagram
We recently launched #AmericasFoodFund to help make sure every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Our most vulnerable communities need our support now more than ever. That's why we're asking you to help us with the #AllinChallenge. If you've ever wondered what it's like to be able to work with the great @martinscorsese_, Robert De Niro and myself, this is your chance. Robert and I are going to be starring in a new movie called Killers of the Flower Moon, directed by Martin Scorsese. We want to offer you a walk-on role, the opportunity to spend the day on the set with the three of us, and attend the premiere. To take part, please go to allinchallenge.com and donate whatever you can. 100% of your donation will go to @MealsonWheelsAmerica, @NoKidHungry and #AmericasFoodFund (@wckitchen & @feedingamerica) @officiallymcconaughey, @theellenshow and @iamjamiefoxx, will you go all in with us?
The fund is set up to help ensure that every family in need gets access to food at this critical time. Those who donate will get a chance to star in the upcoming film, spend a day on the set and even go to the premiere of the film.
Directed by Martin Scorsese, the film is based on David Grann's historical book of the same name.
Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film centers around the Osage Nation murders in which members of the Native American tribe were murdered one by one after the group became rich off the oil found underneath their land.
Meanwhile, Leonardo DiCaprio challenged his 'Wolf of Wall Street' co-star Matthew McConaughey and TV host Ellen DeGeneres to accept the challenge, De Niro reached out to 'Mercy' star Jamie Foxx to drive the initiative forward.
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.