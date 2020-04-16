Hwang Jung Eum plays mysterious Pub owner in new drama 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar'

JTBC's new drama 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' has released its first stills of South Korean actress, Hwang Jung Eum.

'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' tells the story of a mysterious pojangmacha (outdoor drinking establishment) run by an ill-tempered woman (Hwang Jung Eum), an innocent part-time employee (BTOB's Yook Sungjae), and a former afterlife detective (Choi Won Young) who visit customers in their dreams to help resolve their problems.

View this post on Instagram 뎡으미도궁굼한 쌍갑포차 곧만나여♡ 애정하는월주도🙏 A post shared by @ jungeum84 on Apr 15, 2020 at 8:09pm PDT

Hwang Jung Eum will be playing the role of Wol Joo, the owner of the pojangmacha. Wol Joo welcomes those who enter the warm pojangmacha with delicious snacks and drinks.

This is the first drama of Hwang Jung Eum in three where in which she wears an eye-catching hanbok (Korean traditional clothing) and binyeo (Korean traditional ornamental hairpin), she's likely to shock first-time customers with her rough speech and powerful aura.

The production team of 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' has shared their hopes for Wol Joo's counseling to provide viewers with second-hand satisfaction.

They revealed, "Hwang Jung Eum has properly caught on to the main aspects of Wol Joo's character, such as her unique hanbok fashion, refreshing speech, and a hundredfold relatable method of satisfying people's regrets." 'Mystic Pop-Up Bar' will premiere on May 20 at 9:30 p.m KST.

