American singer-songwriter Beyonce mesmerised her fans by making a surprise appearance as a special guest on 'Disney Family Singalong' on Thursday. It included a fun night of uplifting songs, silly dances and plenty of star-studded moments, including one from a special guest.

Beyonce makes surprise appearance on 'Disney Family Singalong'
American singer-songwriter Beyonce mesmerised her fans by making a surprise appearance as a special guest on 'Disney Family Singalong' on Thursday. It included a fun night of uplifting songs, silly dances and plenty of star-studded moments, including one from a special guest. According to E!News, the 38-year-old songstress surprised all viewers when she appeared onscreen to perform the classic tune 'When You Wish Upon a Star.' She had her blondish-brown locks pulled half-up.

The 'Formation' songstress shared a message of hope to all her fans: "Hello to all of the families across the world. I'm very proud and honoured to be a part of the Disney family and to help present the Disney Family Singalong in partnership with Feeding America. I'd like to dedicate this song to all the healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. We greatly appreciate you." As the song came to a close, she added, "Please hold onto your families tight. Please be safe, don't give up hope. We're going to get through this, I promise. God bless you!"

The fans and followers went wild on social media upon hearing of the rare performance by Beyonce. Taking to Twitter one of the users wrote, "How dare they spring Beyonce on us with absolutely no warning I'm crying." The Disney event will be observing a spectacular night of performances, with the 'High School Musical' cast and more slated to appear on the show. Fans can tune in to ABC at 8 p.m. to see the magic for themselves. (ANI)

