Korean crime thriller 'Time To Hunt' sets to release on Netflix after a long dispute

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 17-04-2020 20:28 IST | Created: 17-04-2020 20:28 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@dntlrdI)

Korean crime thriller, 'Time To Hunt' which was recently not allowed from making its debut on Netflix after a last-minute court hearing, will now be heading onto the OTT platform after the dispute was resolved.

The movie was originally scheduled for theatrical release in Korea on February 26, but that was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic theater closures. Subsequently, producer 'Little Big Pictures' struck a world rights deal with Netflix, which set a premiere for April 10 in 190 countries.

However, just before the film's online bow, international sales representative 'Contents Panda' filed a case against the production company, claiming it still had a valid contract and had already inked 30+ territory deals on the title. After a Seoul court granted 'Little Big Pictures', the Netflix release was delayed.

'Little Big Pictures' has backed down, releasing a statement on April 17, apologizing for the move and saying "a smooth agreement with minimal cost" had been reached.

'Contents Panda' also put out a statement saying it had negotiated compensation with distributors who had pre-bought the film and that the VOD release could now go ahead.

Netflix did not release a statement but did confirm to the deadline that the film was cleared to launch on its platform.

'Time To Hunt', which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival this year, was written and directed by Sung-Hyun Yoon. Set in the near future, it follows a group of young people who commit crimes to survive in a Korea hit by the financial crisis.

