BTS’ Jungkook ranks highest among idols in TikTok, Get other details

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 16-04-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 16-04-2020 13:49 IST
During the end of February, Jungook’s solo song 'My Time' severely dominated charts both in the domestic region and worldwide. Image Credit: Facebook / Jungkook

BTS' Jungkook is always on the headlines these days. He continues to dominate social media also. His hashtag is one of the most popular hashtags and ranks third among popular BTS hashtags on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and Tumbler.

The TikTok tag of Jungkook records the highest engagement among idols outshining 5 billion views. His views already outshined many global superstars like Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande, Allkpop noted.

"Jungkook's hashtag is the third most used BTS hashtag on the main social networks Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Tumblr ✨" Jungkook Times tweeted.

"Surpassing 5 BILLION views (5.3B) the tag #Jungkook on TikTok is one of the highest engaging celebrity hashtags on the platform (individual). #JK's tag has more views than any other Korean Idol's as well as Billie Eilish's (5.2B), Ariana Grande's (3.8B), and many more WW stars," Golden Union tweeted.

During the end of February, Jungook's solo song 'My Time' severely dominated charts both in the domestic region and worldwide. He made his debut as a member of BTS with the release of the single '2 Cool 4 Skool'.

Fans were overjoyed knowing the playlist of Spotify 'Top Hits North Africa' has inserted Jungkook's famous track 'My Time'.

