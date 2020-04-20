Mia Khalifa calls Robert Sandberg her husband before marriage, shares funny video

Former Pornographic actress, Mia Khalifa has recently shared a TikTok video on her Instagram account in which she has called her boyfriend, Robert Sandberg as her husband. The video quotes, "my husband who is an essential employee hanging out with my nonessential ass on his day off."

Mia made fun of her self and consider herself to not having any work during the coronavirus pandemic. On her Instagram account, Mia Khalifa wrote, "At least one of us isn't useless @robertsandberg 🥰"

View this post on Instagram At least one of us isn't useless @robertsandberg 🥰 A post shared by Mia K. (@miakhalifa) on Apr 18, 2020 at 1:06am PDT

Recently, Mia Khalifa has postponed her wedding with Robert Sandberg due to the coronavirus pandemic. In one Instagram post, Mia Khalifa posed in a mirror wearing a white dress. Then she announced having to temporarily scrap plans to wed her fiance Robert Sandberg.

She captioned her picture, "If the world ends before I get a chance to speed walk down the aisle to @robertsandberg, please bury me in one of the 12 dresses hanging in my closet for our would've-been wedding week this June."

Mia Khalifa and Robert Sandberg were due to wed in June 2020, but the continuing lockdown seems to postpone their marriage.

In March this year, Mia Khalifa announced via social media that Robert Sandberg proposed to her. She revealed that her answer was Yes to his proposal. The globally famed former porn star earlier announced they plan to get married soon.

