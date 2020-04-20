The 100 Season 7’s new ‘ruthless’ antagonist revealed, What latest we know so far

Fans are expecting The 100 Season 7 this year despite the coronavirus pandemic (which has hit the entertainment industry very badly) as the American post-apocalyptic science fiction drama TV series has nourished its practice of premiering one season in each year.

Before the onset of coronavirus epidemic, The 100 Season 7 was in production. Currently, the work has been suspended. However, fans still continue hoping that the seventh season will be out in 2020.

The 100 Season 7 is likely to have 16 episodes. The 100 Season 1, 4, 5 and 6 consisted of 13 episodes and Season 2 and 3 consisted of 16 episodes. The upcoming season is highly expected to air 16 episodes for marking the 100 episodes milestone. However, there is no official confirmation on it.

Unfortunately, The 100 will put an end with the airing of Season 7. As the show is known for featuring unexpected deaths at most unexpected times, fans are wonder who will be in danger this time and who will be safe, mainly at the final season.

The 100 is known for falsifying speculations by fans by surprisingly awarding unexpected deaths to those characters who are believed to be absolutely safe. Fans should know that the imminent season is going to show a severe antagonist, Russell Lightbourne, who is a recurring character in The 100 Season 6 and 7.

Played by JR Bourne, Russell Lightbourne was the king of Sanctum, one of the two people who developed the mind drive technology that allowed the Primes to live for centuries, by hijacking bodies and presenting themselves as immortal gods to the people of Sanctum, Screenrant noted. He is known to the viewers for being ruthless with a compassionless character. His story was left just short of resolution.

The 100 Season 7 will commence where Season 6 ended. It will focus on the anomaly that was briefly explored in the previous season. As Hope is adult and Octavia is no more, it is certain that there will be lots of changes throughout the planet. Fans are happy to know that Eliza Taylor will return as Clarke Griffin.

Other actors like Henry Ian Cusick, Lindsay Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Marie Avgeropoulos and Bob Morley will be back in The 100 Season 7 in their respective roles as Marcus Kane, Raven Reyes, Monty Green, Octavia Blake and Bellamy Blake.

The 100 Season 7 will premiere on May 20 on The CW. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

