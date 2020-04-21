Frozen 3: Third movie to gift Elsa a love interest, Know more on plot, release period

Frozen 3 has undoubtedly become one of the most anticipated animated movies after Frozen 2 made a successful record in the global box office. Although the third sequel does not have an official release date, Disney is highly expected to work on Frozen 3 to complete the Frozen trilogy. Read further to know more in details.

Frozen 2 ended up with around USD 1.45 billion at the global office and became the second highest grossing animated film of all time. The wait for six years for Frozen 2 was well worth as it made over USD 350.2 million globally just in the opening weekend.

Such notable big financial gains indicated that Frozen 3 should be worked upon. The third movie is likely to bring even more audience to the theatre compared to Frozen 2. Thus, making of Frozen 3 is obviously a challenge to Disney for making the movie more responsive.

The Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jennifer Lee has ensured that Frozen 3 would have the best storyline and portrayal of characters added with some funny moments. Keeping all these targets, the third movie could be released in November 2023 as the production will take a lot of time to make it highly commendable.

The imminent movie Frozen 3's storyline will start from where Frozen 2 ended showing Elsa residing in the North and Anna ruling Arendelle. The third movie is said to portray a royal marriage. Anna is likely to have a lavish wedding. Kristoff gave efforts to propose to Anna in the previous movie but the duo could not join their hands. Even Frozen 3 will gift Elsa a love interest, but the character is yet not revealed.

With Disney spending six years on the making of Frozen 2, animated fans can never expect the release of Frozen 3 in 2020. The movie creators and producers need to take ample time like the previous gap of six years in making a historic animated movie of the franchise.

