Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lionsgate developing 'Hunger Games' prequel movie with Francis Lawrence

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 22-04-2020 11:12 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 10:54 IST
Lionsgate developing 'Hunger Games' prequel movie with Francis Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence (File photo) Image Credit: Facebook (@JenniferLawrence)

Lionsgate is planning a prequel film to its hit dystopian franchise "The Hunger Games". The film will be based on a new book by author Suzzane Collins, whose three "Hunger Games" novels were adapted by the studio into four-part film series starring Jennifer Lawrence.

Titled "The Ballad of Songbirds And Snakes", the book is set in the same universe. It will release on May 19, reported Deadline. Francis Lawrence, who helmed three movies in the franchise, will direct the prequel with Collins penning the film treatment. Michael Arndt, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of "Little Miss Sunshine", will adapt the screenplay.

The prequel movie will focus on Coriolanus Snow at age 18, years before he would become the tyrannical President of Panem. "Young Coriolanus is handsome and charming, and though the Snow family has fallen on hard times, he sees a chance for a change in his fortunes when he is chosen to be a mentor for the Tenth Hunger Games… only to have his elation dashed when he is assigned to mentor the girl tribute from impoverished District 12," read the official logline. Veteran actor Donald Sutherland had portrayed Snow in the earlier four movies -- "The Hunger Games" (2012), "Catching Fire" (2013), "Mockingjay: Part I" (2014) and "Mockingjay: Part II" (2015). The films, which collected close USD 3 billion at the global box office, also featured Liam Hemsworth, Josh Hutcherson, Woody Harrelson, and Elizabeth Banks.

The prequel will be produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Collins will serve as an executive producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Furloughed staff could work at supermarkets, says CA chief

Staff furloughed by Cricket Australia during the coronavirus shutdown could work at supermarkets as part of the boards efforts to find alternative employment for them, Chief Executive Kevin Roberts said on Wednesday. Roberts told Australian...

Iceland offers $420 million aid for firms and families hit by lockdown

Iceland will inject an additional 420 million into the economy with a package of measures to help smaller businesses and vulnerable groups recover from the coronavirus lockdown, the government said late on Tuesday. Jobseekers and low-income...

COVID-19 lockdown: 53,205 households provided free ration in last 4 days in Srinagar

Amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, 53,205 households have been provided free ration in the last four days in Srinagar, said District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday.In the last 4 days, we have covered 53205 Households for free ration ...

Potential COVID-19 vaccine developed at Oxford to be tested on people this week

A potential vaccine against the coronavirus developed by the University of Oxford is set to be trialled on people for the first time on April 23, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock said on Tuesday. According to the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020