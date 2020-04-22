Left Menu
Development News Edition

Aaron Carter says he and girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting their first baby

American rapper Aaron Carter announced on Tuesday (local time) that he and his girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting a child together.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-04-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 22-04-2020 16:18 IST
Aaron Carter says he and girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting their first baby
Aaron Carter. Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Aaron Carter announced on Tuesday (local time) that he and his girlfriend Melanie Martin are expecting a child together. According to Fox News, the 32-year-old rapper took to Instagram Live to confirm the news and said, "Obviously I have a baby on the way. I'm going to be a busy father for sure," reported People magazine.

The 'I Want Candy' singer showed off what appeared to be a positive pregnancy test, as reported by the outlet. He added: "This is the official announcement, we're pregnant."

The 'Crush On You' singer also spoke directly with People and said he's looking forward to fatherhood. Carter said, "This is what we both want. We both were trying for it. I'm just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad. I'm focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn't necessarily just music. Family is most important to me."

Seemingly, Carter referenced the pregnancy in his latest Instagram post as well. He shared a shirtless photo of himself brushing his teeth, along with a caption that read, "Dad bod." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Bombay High Court decides to cancel its summer vacation from May 7 to June 7 if coronavirus-induced lockdown is lifted on May 3.

CRAVITY’s Serim chooses BTS's 'V' as his role model, know the details

NSE cautions trading members about Zoom video conferencing app, cyber threats

Is Babylon Berlin Season 4 possible in 2020? What we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

K'taka govt launches "Apthamitra" helpline and App to fight COVID-19

Aimed at empowering people in its fight against coronavirus, the Karnataka government on Wednesday launched Apthamitra helpline with an exclusive toll free number and a mobile app, aimed at providing required medical advice and guidance for...

Not good to pressurise Maha Guv on Thackeray's nomination: BJP

The BJP is not against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays nomination as an MLC, but he should have contested an election earlier to become a member of the Legislative Council, state unit party president Chandrakant Patil said on W...

SPECIAL REPORT-A night on the New York subway: Homeless find shelter underground during pandemic

The lights still scream for attention, but on this night Times Square has the feel of an abandoned Hollywood film set. Gone are the hordes of tourists shooting selfies with Elmo and Wonder Woman. Instead, a lone SUV glides by and a passenge...

Iran's Guards say launched first military satellite into orbit

Irans Revolutionary Guards Corps said on Wednesday it had successfully launched the countrys first military satellite into orbit, at a time of heightened tensions with the United States over Tehrans nuclear and missile programmes. U.S. offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020