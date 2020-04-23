Left Menu
JTBC’s 'The World of the Married' decides to rate its all upcoming episodes 19+

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 23-04-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 15:47 IST
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@PoponAgain)

JTBC's hit drama 'The World of the Married' has decided to rate all upcoming episodes 19+. The drama is about a married couple that falls apart due to betrayal and the ensuing whirlwind of love and hate.

On April 23, the production crew shared, "Starting from the ninth episode airing on April 24 all the way to episode 16, the finale, the drama will be rated 19+."

The production team said, "In the second half, which marks the turning point, the psychological battle between Ji Sun Woo and Lee Tae Oh (Park Hae Joon) will begin again in earnest. The change in the relationship between the intertwined characters and the conflict between them will unfold further on the face of a completely different situation. In order to capture the characters' escalating conflict more realistically, we decided to rate the rest of the episodes 19+."

The crew added, "We will humbly listen to the concerns raised about the broadcasts so far and deliberate on the remaining production process. We would like to express our deep gratitude to the viewers who love 'The World of the Married' and ask for your continued support and love."

The second half of the drama will become more intense and dramatic as Lee Tae Oh's secret-lover-turned-wife Yeo Da Kyung (Han So Hee) becomes overwhelmed with anxiousness and jealousy and Lee Tae Oh uses tricky schemes to mentally torture his ex-wife Ji Sun Woo. The ninth episode of 'The World of the Married' will air on April 24 at 10:50 p.m. KST.

