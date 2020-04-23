Alia Bhatt makes 'new friend' on World Book Day

Actor Alia Bhatt on Thursday took to social media and gave a quick introduction to her "new friend" that she made on the occasion World Book Day. With World Book Day being observed today, the 27-year-old star hopped on to Instagram to share a picture of the book that she is 'currently reading.'

Posting the photo of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone book, she wrote in the captions: "I've made a new friend #worldbookday #currentlyreading." Earlier the day, seasoned actor Urmila Matondkar took to twitter to express her happiness of being a 'bookworm.'

"So glad to have chosen to become a pledged #BookWorm for lifetime rather early in my life..," the actor tweeted. The 46-year-old star further wrote: "u can choose to be Alone but will never be Lonely with #books as your perpetual companion. What's been your favourite book? #worldbookday2020 #WorldBookDay

As the world battles one of the most difficult times due to coronavirus, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) has called for the 'magic of books that we need now' on World Book Day 2020. "23 April is #WorldBookDay! In a world disrupted by #COVID19, it is the magic of books that we need now. Let's unleash the power of reading to dream, to learn, and to help us build a better tomorrow!" UNESCO said on Twitter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

