Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vicky Kaushal on rumours of breaking lockdown, getting caught by cops: All baseless

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2020 20:31 IST
Vicky Kaushal on rumours of breaking lockdown, getting caught by cops: All baseless
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@vickykaushal09)

Actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday slammed reports that he was caught by the city police after he allegedly broke the lockdown and stepped out of his house

There were rumours that the "Uri: The Surgical Strike" star left his house to meet another Bollywood actor but was pulled over by the cops and fined

Tagging Mumbai Police, Vicky took to Twitter and urged people not to pay attention to hearsay. "There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. "I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice," the actor wrote. Since March 25, India has been under lockdown with around 1.3 billion people asked to stay home in view of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected over 21,000 people and claimed 686 lives in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sherlock Season 5 cancellation rumour, What latest updates we have

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

Kotak Mahindra Bank's board approves fundraising proposal; to raise about Rs 7,500 crore

Withdraw export duty on non-metallurgical grade bauxite: FIMI

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

'Plain robbery': Lebanese fume as dollar savings hit by financial crisis

Ziad Abdallah has watched with growing alarm as Lebanons financial meltdown has threatened the savings he spent 25 years building up in his dollar account.First his Lebanese bank reduced dollar withdrawals, then it stopped them entirely. No...

Coronavirus cases in Delhi rise to 2376, death toll mounts to 50: Authorities

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital on Thursday rose to 2376, with 128 new cases and two fresh deaths being reported in a day, according to the Delhi government authorities. Of the total number of 50 fatalities rep...

HIGHLIGHTS

These are the top stories at 0930 pm NATION DEL129 LDALL VIRUS Lockdown helping minimise virus spread, but much more tests needed Govt New Delhi Asserting that the ongoing lockdown has helped minimise the spread of coronavirus...

Locked-down Rolling Stones release new track 'Living in a Ghost Town'

The Rolling Stones gave their fans some satisfaction on Thursday by releasing a new track Living in a Ghost Town, part-recorded during the coronavirus lockdown.The song, powered by a Keith Richards riff and a chanted refrain, comes with a v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020