'Little Fires Everywhere' showrunner up for season two

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-04-2020 09:26 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 09:26 IST
'Little Fires Everywhere' showrunner up for season two

"Little Fires Everywhere" showrunner Liz Tigelaar says she is "open" for another season to the series, which stars Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington. Based on Celeste Ng's 2017 bestseller of the same name, the Hulu show follows the intertwined fates of the perfect-looking Richardson family and an enigmatic mother and daughter who upend their lives.

Tigelaar, who is also the series creator, said she had the time of her life working on the show. "I'd be open to it in terms of this is the best job I've ever had. This was such an amazing treat of work experience, adapting something that I love with all my heart, with people who I love with all my heart," the writer told Entertainment Weekly.

But when it comes to the story, Tigelaar said she always imagined "Little Fires Everywhere" as a limited series. "In my heart, I feel like this is what it's always been, which is a limited series. It's a show with a beginning, middle, and an end. Everything burns down," she said.

Although Tigelaar would never say never, she believes "these eight episodes honour the book. This is a close-ended story to me and we've ended it where it ends." The series, co-produced by Witherspoon, Washington and ABC Signature Studios, also stars Joshua Jackson, Jade Pettyjohn, Jordan Elsass, Gavin Lewis, and Megan Stott..

