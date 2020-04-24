Left Menu
HBO Max developing 'The Hellfire Club' adaptation with 'Revenant' scribe

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-04-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 11:21 IST
HBO Max is reportedly working on an adaptation of author Jake Tapper's book "The Hellfire Club". "The Revenant" scribe Mark L Smith will adapt the book and executive produce the project for the streaming service, which is set to debut in the US on May 27, reported Deadline.

The 2018 book tells the story of Charlie Marder, a young Freshman Congressman who arrives in 1950s Washington DC after the mysterious death of his predecessor. Finding himself thrust into the dangerous waters of politics at the height of Joe McCarthy’s 'Red Scare', he and his zoologist wife Margaret must quickly learn who is friend and who is foe. A mysterious fatal car accident thrusts Charlie and Margaret into an underworld of backroom deals, secret societies, and a plot that could change the course of history. Tapper will also serve as executive producer on the project alongside Syndicate Entertainment’s Cliff Roberts.

