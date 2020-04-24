Left Menu
Development News Edition

Beyonce donates $6 million to COVID-19 relief efforts

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-04-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 14:44 IST
Beyonce donates $6 million to COVID-19 relief efforts

Pop diva Beyonce is donating USD 6 million to fight with coronavirus crisis. The singer, via her BeyGOOD Foundation, has joined hands with Twitter founder Jack Dorsey’s relief fund #startsmall to make the donation to the National Alliance in Mental Health, University of California Los Angeles, and local community-based organisations working to improve mental health. “Beyonce's BeyGOOD is supporting organisations that are on the ground 24/7, including United Medical Center, Bread of Life, Matthew 25 and others, to address these dire needs in some of the hardest hit areas, providing basic necessities, including food, water, cleaning supplies, medicines, face masks, and personal hygiene items. "Void of these basic necessities, mental burdens are also accelerated," the statement posted on the pop star’s website read.

The donation will also help people of colour that are suffering at higher rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Communities of colour are suffering by epic proportions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Many families live in underserved areas with homes that make it harder to practice social distancing. "Communities that were already lacking funds for education, health and housing are now faced with alarming infection rates and fatalities. And these communities lack access to testing and equitable healthcare,” the statement added.

The move comes after Beyonce spoke about how coronavirus has disproportionately affected black Americans during last week's Global Citizen Together at Home concert. "This virus is killing black people at an alarmingly high rate here in America," she said..

TRENDING

Birth of 'Snowman' at edge of solar system

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta rolls back pay cut in April salary of employees; says decision taken in deference to govt wishes.

Vodafone-Idea shares jump 15 pc as Vodafone Group makes about Rs 1,530 cr accelerated payment

EXCLUSIVE-Two SpiceJet lessors in talks to reclaim planes over missed payments - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Indian women's tour of England postpo )ned as ECB suspends all cricket till July 1

The Indian women teams tour of England starting June 25, has been postponed temporarily as ECB on Friday suspended all forms of professional cricket in the country until atleast July 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian women were suppose...

Seven police personnel in Coimbatore, including four women,test positive for COVID-19: top police official.

Seven police personnel in Coimbatore, including four women,test positive for COVID-19 top police official....

Freezing of DA insensitive, inhumane; govt should shelve bullet train, Central Vista projects: Cong

Noting that it was insensitive and inhumane to freeze dearness allowance, the Congress on Friday said instead of hurting the middle-class employees and pensioners, the government should shelve bullet train and Central Vista redevelopment pr...

Congress attacks Modi govt on freezing of DA

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Friday hit out at the Centre after it announced freezing the hike in dearness allowance DA for the central government employees and dearness relief DR for the central government pensioners till Jul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020