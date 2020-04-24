Left Menu
Rapper Fred the Godson dies due to coronavirus

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-04-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 24-04-2020 18:01 IST

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Fred the Godson has died of complications due to coronavirus at the age of 35. The rapper, whose real name is Frederick Thomas, died on Thursday. He had shared his COVID-19 diagnosis on April 6 via Twitter. The hip-hop community paid tributes to the New York-based rapper.

"Peace to you Fred The God Son on your ascension. Prayers to your family. Salute," rapper Nas posted on Instagram. "My little brother ooooh how sad am I, I prayed and prayed and prayed for you all night long," Fat Joe wrote.

Fred made his breakthrough in 2010 with his 'Armageddon' mixtape, which featured guest spots from Cameron, Busta Rhymes, Waka Flocka Flame, Styles P, and others. He also collaborated with artists such as Diddy, Meek Mill and Pusha T. Fred is survived by his wife LeeAnn Jemmott and two children.

