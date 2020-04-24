Nick Cordero's wife gives update on actor's health amid coronavirus fight

Canadian actor Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots updated fans about his condition. Cordero had his right leg amputated over the weekend due to coronavirus complications. According to Fox News, Kloots took to Instagram to share an update on her husband's condition.

She said on her Instagram Story, "Right now, we're in a bit of a waiting game. The doctors said that there was nothing on the MRI that would show that he won't wake up, which is amazing news." Kloots also shared that while she's "so happy" to hear that news, Cordero's battle isn't so cut-and-dry.

She explained, "However, he hasn't woken up and it's been 12 days out of sedation, today's the 12th day. The doctors do think that he should have woken up by now." She noted that Cordero was "heavily sedated" for 13 days, which could be contributing to his current state.

Kloots said that they are hoping and praying every day that Nick wakes up and that they are putting energy and that positivity out there because she believes he will. "He's on 'Nick time' and when he wakes up, we will all be here to celebrate it." Cordero's doctors are considering weaning the actor off of his ventilator, his medication and other machines being used for his care, Kloots said.

She said, "He's completely off blood pressure medicine, which is great, and they are also trying to reduce the dialysis assistance, which is great. So as we are waiting for him to wake up, while he is still sleeping, they are slowly weaning his body off of assistance, which is just great, great news. Small wins." The 'Mob Town' star entered intensive care last month, and tested negative for coronavirus several times, but Kloots said that doctors are convinced that's the root of his problems. (ANI)