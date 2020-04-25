Now You See Me 3: Last film to return with all previous antagonists

The future of Now You See Me 3 is certain due to a vital announcement made by the Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer in favour of it, but fans still wonder if the third movie will ever take place in future. Is there any chance of the third installment of the film series? Read further to know more in details.

Fans are not only excited to know more on Now You See Me 3's creation, but they are also passionate to know more on Benedict Cumberbatch role and contribution in it. The confirmation was given by Jon Feltheimer in May 2015 that Benedict Cumberbatch would be joining the cast.

The plot for Now You See Me 3 is tightly kept under wraps and nothing is known as of now. The Sherlock actor Benedict Cumberbatch is expected to appear at the initial blush without having any special role in the much-awaited movie.

According to some sources, Sherlock series top actor Benedict Cumberbatch will be portrayed as a major agent dealing with The Eyes in Now You See Me 3. The Eye had been one of the steady plot elements in the first two films of the franchise. The secret-cum-long-running organization will further be a vital part of the third movie.

Since the previous movie, Dylan has a deeper connection with Thaddeus Bradley (Morgan Freeman). Thus, his appearance in the movie is highly expected. Surprisingly, Now You See Me 3 will be the final movie of the franchise.

As the movie is going to be the final film of the franchise, the viewers are highly expected to see the previous villains in it. Thus, fans may get to see Daniel Radcliffe and Michael Caine in the imminent movie playing the roles of Walter Mabry and Arthur Tressler respectively.

On the other hand, Jesse Eisenberg told Coming Soon that he would sometimes hear 'something' from his friends and co-stars (who played their roles in Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2). But he said that nothing really emerges as official confirmation or atleast indication about the movie to step into production.

The returning actors in Now You See Me 3 are expected to be Morgan Freeman, Dave Franco, Mark Ruffalo, Michael Caine, Woody Harrelson and Jesse Eisenberg in the roles of Thaddeus Bradley, Jack Wilder, Dylan Rhodes, Arthur Tressler, Merritt McKinney and Daniel J. Atlas respectively.

