I’ve been rejected constantly: Scarlett Johansson

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson says she has faced a lot of rejection in her life and has made a career out of "being a second choice"

The actor said she "appreciates" when she is approached for a role for which she has been rejected initially. "Since a very young age, I've been rejected constantly... The best call you can receive is after you are rejected for something and then you get it. You appreciate it more. I've basically made a career out of being second choice," Johansson told Parade magazine. The 35-year-old actor, who achieved worldwide recognition with her role as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is currently looking forward to the release of her character's first standalone "Black Widow". The film will hit the theatres on November 6.