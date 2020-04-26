Left Menu
Timothee Chalamet, Lilly-Rose Depp call it quits

PTI | London | Updated: 26-04-2020 12:20 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 12:20 IST
Timothee Chalamet, Lilly-Rose Depp call it quits

Actors Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have ended their relationship after dating for more than a year

Chalamet appeared in British Vogue's May 2020 issue, where the publication described the "Little Women" star as single

Depp, the daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, met Chalamet while filming Netflix movie "The King". Rumours of their romance started swirling in October 2018, when they were photographed grabbing coffee in New York and taking a walk in Central Park.

