Tom Selleck reveals why he quit 'Magnum, PI'

Veteran actor Tom Selleck says he quit "Magnum, PI" at the height of his career as he wanted to lead a "three-dimensional" life. The 75-year-old actor is best known for starring as private investigator in the television series "Magnum, PI". The Hawaii-based show ran for eight seasons from 1980 to 1988. Selleck, who is currently isolating with actor-wife Jillie on their Ventura ranch in California, said he quickly realised that fame can be suffocating.

"I knew intellectually what it would mean in terms of being a public person, but until you've lived it, there's no way to understand it. I had a feeling of, 'I don't think I'm cut out for this'," the actor told People magazine. His other acting credits include "Three Men and a Baby", "Quigley Down Under", "Mr. Baseball" and "Lassiter".

"I quit 'Magnum', not because I didn't like it or I was tired of it. I was tired from it. And I wanted a three-dimensional life because I didn't have one," Selleck said. The actor started working regularly again in the 1990s, with roles on "Friends" and "The Closer".

Selleck currently stars as police commissioner Frank Reagan on "Blue Bloods", the shooting of which is suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic. The CBS police drama is in its tenth season..