Mark Ruffalo gets nostalgic as 'Avengers Endgame' clocks one year

Sharing a throwback picture from the purple carpet premiere of 'Avengers Endgame,' actor Mark Ruffalo on Sunday said that he is feeling nostalgic as the film completed its first anniversary.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 26-04-2020 22:50 IST
Actor Mark Ruffalo (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Sharing a throwback picture from the purple carpet premiere of 'Avengers Endgame,' actor Mark Ruffalo on Sunday said that he is feeling nostalgic as the film completed its first anniversary. The actor took to Instagram to reminisce about the film and posted a picture of himself and a group picture of the cast of the film from the premiere.

Decked up in a black suit, Ruffalo is seen posing at the purple carpet event in the picture. "Feeling nostalgic that it's been a year since #AvengersEndgame was in theaters. Thank you all for being a part of this wild journey with us #LoveYou3000," he captioned the picture.

The film 'Avengers Endgame' by Marvel comics was released on April 26 last year and became a blockbuster hit within few days of hitting the screens. (ANI)

