Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dave Chappelle, Whitney Cummings raise over USD 100k for struggling comics during COVID-19

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-04-2020 12:03 IST | Created: 27-04-2020 11:32 IST
Dave Chappelle, Whitney Cummings raise over USD 100k for struggling comics during COVID-19
whitney cummings (File photo) Image Credit: Instagram / whitneycummings

Popular comedians, including Dave Chappelle, Whitney Cummings, Bill Burr, have raised over USD 100,000 for fellow comics who are struggling to get by under the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The LA-based stand-up venue The Comedy Store hosted a live three-part podcast benefit to help the talent in need, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Chappelle, who is quarantined at his home in Ohio, was the surprise guest in the show's final segment hosted by Neal Brennan and also featured Burr and "Chappelle's Show" alum Donnell Rawlings. Chappelle and other comics recalled how life used to be before the COVID-19 outbreak -- with tours, working with the late Charlie Murphy, and what it was like behind-the-scenes of the Comedy Central series.

The segments also featured conversations with Cummings, Chris D'Elia, Tom Segura, and Andrew Santino. The Comedy Store was one of many businesses forced to shut down due to the pandemic. A statement released on April 16 said they're continuing to pay their staff and regular comedians for the foreseeable future.

TRENDING

NTPC to procure fuel cell buses, cars for Delhi, Leh

MNCs, IT, BPO offices in Gurgaon may have to 'work from home' till July end in view of COVID-19 crisis: Senior H'yana govt official.

Total confirms 14 coronavirus cases at its Congo oil operations

Stay and Play at Home: Google Doodle's launches throwback Doodle series

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Eicher Group Foundation, Metso India join Plan India's project to support children in vulnerable families

Eicher Group Foundation and Metso India have come forward to support Plan Indias project which aims to fight the COVID-19 crisis while working in close coordination with the government, civil society organisations, corporates and donors to ...

Bangladesh cleric tests positive for coronavirus after leading Ramzan prayers

A Muslim cleric has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus after he conducted Ramzan prayers for a group of nearly two dozen people at a local mosque in southwest Bangladesh, according to a media report. The cleric led the prayers at a ...

Three more die of COVID-19 in Indore; district toll reaches 60

The coronavirus death toll in Indore rose to 60 after three more people succumbed to the disease in the Madhya Pradesh district, a health official said on Monday. The victims, in the age group of 55 to 67 years, died in different hospitals ...

UAE against unilateral changes to situation in Yemen - official

The United Arab Emirates stands against a decision by a main Yemeni southern separatist group to declare self-rule in areas it controls, and urges full implementation of a peace deal agreed last year for the south, minister of state for for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020