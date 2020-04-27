Dave Chappelle, Whitney Cummings raise over USD 100k for struggling comics during COVID-19

Popular comedians, including Dave Chappelle, Whitney Cummings, Bill Burr, have raised over USD 100,000 for fellow comics who are struggling to get by under the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The LA-based stand-up venue The Comedy Store hosted a live three-part podcast benefit to help the talent in need, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Chappelle, who is quarantined at his home in Ohio, was the surprise guest in the show's final segment hosted by Neal Brennan and also featured Burr and "Chappelle's Show" alum Donnell Rawlings. Chappelle and other comics recalled how life used to be before the COVID-19 outbreak -- with tours, working with the late Charlie Murphy, and what it was like behind-the-scenes of the Comedy Central series.

The segments also featured conversations with Cummings, Chris D'Elia, Tom Segura, and Andrew Santino. The Comedy Store was one of many businesses forced to shut down due to the pandemic. A statement released on April 16 said they're continuing to pay their staff and regular comedians for the foreseeable future.