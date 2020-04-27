The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 final episode 23 synopsis, Samuel Ball’s property digging in focus

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 23 is going to be much more interesting than previous episodes. And why not it won't be interesting when the seventh season is coming to an end this week? Read further to know what you can see in the imminent episode on Tuesday, April 28, 2020.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 is close to an end. The team led by Rick Lagina and Marty Lagina worked with utmost passion to solve the centuries-old mystery. The truth is they are inches way to solve the over 200 years-old mystery. The team was in delight for finding timber in episode 22 titled 'Marks X the Spot' and what they believed to be Roman numerals engraved on wooden logs. Many predictions and theories swirled up from this finding and the team was sure that they were close to the Money Pit.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 23 is going to be the final chapter and we need to accept the hiatus as it is not possible to continue treasure hunting during harsh winter in Nova Scotia. The team till date encountered many dead ends throughout the season but those didn't stop them from searching for treasures. The finding of several shreds of evidence and discoveries of many artefacts instead have always boosted their energy levels in taking up the challenges, which sometimes have been noticed quite dangerous.

Here's the synopsis of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 23 titled 'Timeline' – It's the end of drilling season on Oak Island and after a year that saw the fellowship make a number of groundbreaking discoveries in their quest to solve a 225-year-old treasure mystery, the team is determined not to leave the island without making at least one more historic breakthrough.

According to the above synopsis, Tuesday, April 28's episode will mark end to The Curse of Oak Island Season 7. However, the synopsis indirectly hints that there is a huge possibility of Season 8, as it says that 'the team is determined not to leave the island without making at least one more historic breakthrough'. However, History Channel is yet to announce the confirmation on the airing of Season 8 in future. But fans and avid viewers are suggested to hold their patience.

In our previous posting on episode 22, we mentioned that the team would concentrate on the property on Samuel Ball (1765 – 1846). This was also hinted in the synopsis of episode 22. The team has already progressed a lot by procuring the permit to dig. Although they found an irregular tunnel underground but that needs further diggings to ensure where it could lead them.

Never miss the airing of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 23 titled 'Timeline' on Tuesday, April 28 on the History.