Arjun Kapoor hosts charity sale of personal closet for animals affected by COVID-19 lockdown

Actor Arjun Kapoor has come forward to host a charity sale of his personal closet for the care of stray animals during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus cases.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2020 10:58 IST
Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Arjun Kapoor has come forward to host a charity sale of his personal closet for the care of stray animals during the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain coronavirus cases. "I have been doing my best to support as many organisations I can in this crucial hour of need. Whilst we are battling with the pandemic, we must also not forget to be humane to the animals that need our help," said Arjun.

Talking of the government-imposed lockdown to contain coronavirus, the 34-year-old also addressed that "there's been a staggering increase in animals starving on streets because their usual sources of food - like our street stalls and restaurants - have closed," For the online charity sale, the 'Panipat' actor is sifting through his closet, picking out some of his most cherished pieces, and photographing each piece himself.

Later, his followers can choose from sunglasses and caps to shoes and tees, and proceeds will fund food and water for hungry and thirsty stray animals that are affected by the lockdown. "In my small way, I am supporting the efforts for World For All, which is providing food and water to stray animals during this lockdown and I'm putting up for sale some pieces from my closet in an online fundraiser," he said.

"The sale proceeds will entirely go to them. So, I hope people will join me in supporting this important cause," the actor added. The pieces from the 'Gunday' actors wardrobe are available at the online fundraiser- SaltScout.com, the proceedings will support World For All, which has been feeding hundreds of strays since the lockdown began.

"Animals on the street are struggling more than ever as the scraps they would survive on thanks to restaurants and kind strangers have dwindled. There are countless stray animals dying of hunger all over the world as we fight to survive this global crisis," read a statement from World for All. Doing his bit, earlier, the 'Half Girlfriend' actor has also donated to the PM-CARES Fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, The Wishing Factory, and Bollywood's Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

He has also gone on a virtual date for GiveIndia to raise enough funds to feed the families of 300 daily wage earners for a month. (ANI)

