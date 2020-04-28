'Love, Victor' gets premiere date

"Love, Victor", Hulu's upcoming series adaptation of 2018 feature "Love, Simon", is set to drop on June 19. According to Deadline, the premiere date of the show was revealed in the first-look clip which was released on Monday.

The original film, featuring Nick Robinson in the lead, follows Simon Spier, a closeted gay high school boy who is forced to balance his friends, his family, and the blackmailer threatening to out him to the entire school, while simultaneously attempting to discover the identity of the anonymous classmate with whom he has fallen in love online. The 2018 film was based on Becky Albertalli's young adult novel "Simon vs the Homo Sapiens Agenda".

Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, who wrote the screenplay for the film, will be penning and executive producing "Love, Victor". The new series will follow a different young character, named Victor.

The cast also includes Ana Ortiz, James Martinez, Isabella Ferreira, Anthony Turpel and newcomer Mateo Fernandez..