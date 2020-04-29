Actor Irrfan Khan passes away at 53

Left Menu
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling a rare cancer. He was 53.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 12:25 IST
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan (Image courtesy: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan died at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling a rare cancer. He was 53. "Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it"," an official statement from the actor's representative read.

Irrfan was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday for a colon infection. He was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018. ""I trust, I have surrendered"; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It's saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it," the statement said.

Khan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health. He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike having given critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar'. (ANI)

