Malayalam actor Mohanlal expresses grief over the demise of Irrfan Khan

Malayalam veteran actor Mohanlal on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of actor Irrfan Khan. Taking it to Twitter, Mohanlal wrote:" Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace #RIPIrrfanKhan"

Irrfan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.

He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike. He had critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI)