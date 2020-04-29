Malayalam actor Mohanlal expresses grief over the demise of Irrfan Khan
Malayalam veteran actor Mohanlal on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of actor Irrfan Khan.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 29-04-2020 15:15 IST
Malayalam veteran actor Mohanlal on Wednesday expressed grief over the demise of actor Irrfan Khan. Taking it to Twitter, Mohanlal wrote:" Extremely saddened to hear the loss of Irrfan Khan. May his soul rest in peace #RIPIrrfanKhan"
Irrfan passed away at Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Wednesday while battling rare cancer. He was 53. Irrfan was last seen on screen in 'Angrezi Medium'. He was not a part of the film's promotions owing to his ill health.
He was regarded as a fine actor by fans and critics alike. He had critically acclaimed films like 'The Lunchbox' and 'Paan Singh Tomar' to his credit. (ANI)
