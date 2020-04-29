Erica Warren Singer to pen 'Now You See Me 3' for Lionsgate

Lionsgate is moving ahead with the third chapter of its heist series "Now You See Me". According to Variety, the studio has roped in Eric Warren Singer, the Oscar-nominated scribe of "American Hustle", to pen the script for the threequel.

"Now You See Me", which released in 2013, was directed by Louis Leterrier an featured an ensemble cast of Jesse Eisenberg, Mark Ruffalo, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, Dave Franco, Mélanie Laurent, Michael Caine, and Morgan Freeman. The story is about team of magicians who pull off bank heists and robberies during their performances and reward their audiences with the money, attempting to bring them to justice, while a FBI agent and an Interpol officer are trying to bring them down.

The movie was followed by a 2016 sequel, which also featured Daniel Radcliffe. The new film has a fresh take from Singer and he will creating new characters, while keeping the door open for the original cast to reprise their parts. The project will be produced by Bobby Cohen and Alex Kurtzman.