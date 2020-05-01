Left Menu
The Matrix 4: John Wick directors reveal involvement in Keanu Reeves-starring movie

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 01-05-2020 00:38 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 00:38 IST
The Matrix 4 was officially announced by Warner Bros on August 20, 2019. Image Credit: Facebook / The Matrix

The Matrix 4 is going to be the first new Matrix movie since The Matrix Revolutions premiered in November 2003. The fourth movie of the franchise commenced production in San Francisco under the code name 'Project Ice Cream' on February 4, 2020.

Imminent movie The Matrix 4 will be a joint production by Village Roadshow and Warner Bros. While working the Matrix films, the director and producer Lana Wachowski told their close collaborators that at that time they had no intention of making another one after The Matrix Revolutions. But she changed her decision later.

The Matrix 4 was officially announced by Warner Bros on August 20, 2019. John Wick actor Keanu Reeves will reprise his role as Neo. Apart from Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss (as Trinity), Jada Pinkett Smith (as Niobe) and Lambert Wilson (as The Merovingian) will be back in the fourth movie.

The Matrix 4 will also see the renowned actors like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell, Brian J. Smith and Ellen Hollman. Their characters are yet to be revealed.

Fans will be surprised to know that John Wick's co-directors Chad Stahelski and David Leitch have confirmed that they will have roles to play in the production of The Matrix 4.

"It's more about the creative concept of some of the choreography and backing them up with stuff. They asked us to help out with the choreography and some of the physical training for the guys," Stahelski added. I'm helping out a little bit for a sequence, I think [David Leitch] is helping out for a sequence," Chad Stahelski told Collider.

"It's definitely, from what I know of it, it's incredibly fun. I think if you are a fan of the original trilogy you are gonna love this. Coming back with a vengeance," Chad Stahelski added.

The production for The Matrix 4 like other movie and television projects has been put for hold as the world is severely combating against Covid-19 pandemic. The outbreak of coronavirus has highly affected the global entertainment industry bringing it into a standstill.

The Matrix 4's release date is May 21, 2021. However, the release date is subjected to change based on the global situation. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

