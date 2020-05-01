Why Animal Kingdom Season 5 is unlikely to premiere in May 2020

The release of Animal Kingdom Season 5 is likely to take place in the third week of May. But the series lovers are worried whether the fifth season will be released or not in May seeing many television series and movies being postponed as the world is under lockdown due to coronavirus pandemic.

Why is the Animal Kingdom Season 5 expected in May 2020? Expect Season 1, which was released in June 2016, other seasons (2, 3 and 4) premiered in the last week of May 2017, 2018 and 2019 (respectively). That's the reason, fans expect Season 5 to be released in the last week of May, 2020.

Fans should remember that the production for Animal Kingdom Season 5 was suspended on March 16 'until further notice' due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Thus, we doubt the release of fifth season this month.

The plot for Animal Kingdom Season 5 has been kept under wraps. The series makers have given this effort to avoid any kind of speculations and rumours. However, the fifth season is likely to have huge twists and curveballs. The episodes will feature Cody's losing their lives in a power struggle and maintaining their supremacy. The plot of the series is revolving around the Cody Family who is associated with the underworld activities that become their day to day life with time.

The returning of Ellen Barkin as Smurf is possible in the fifth season. Everyone knows that Smurf was shot dead by J (Finn Cole), but she is still not out of the series. Probably, she will be back through flashbacks or as memories.

Here're the names of the actors who will be seen in Animal Kingdom Season 5 – Ellen Barkin as Smurf, Scott Speedman as Baz, Shawn Hatosy as Pope, Ben Robson as Craig Cody, Jake Weary as Deran Cody, Finn Cole as J, Daniella Alonso as Catherine Blackwell, Molly Gordon as Nicky Belmont to name a few. The fifth season is likely to be comprised of 13 episodes like Season 2, 3 and 4.

Animal Kingdom Season 5 doesn't have an official release date but it is expected to air in the last week of May 2020. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

