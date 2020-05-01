USA Network cancels ‘Dare Me’ after one season

Cheerleader drama “Dare Me” has been cancelled by USA Network after single season. The drama series came from Universal Content Productions (UCP) and Peter Berg and Michael Lombardo’s Film 44. According to The Hollywood Reporter, UCP is planning to shop the series to other outlets. “Dare Me”, co-produced by Netflix, had its international premiere on the streamer last month, and still has a second window run on Netflix in the US.

The series was based on Megan Abbott’s novel of the same name. She also served as the writer and executive producer along with Gina Fattore on the first season. The show features Willa Fitzgerald as Coach Colette French, Herizen Guardiola as Addy Hanlon and Marlo Kelly as Beth Cassidy.