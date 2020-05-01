Left Menu
Animated ‘Transformers’ prequel in the works

01-05-2020
Animated “Transformers” prequel, with “Toy Story 4” co-writer and helmer Josh Cooley attached to direct, is in the works. According to Deadline, “Ant-Man and the Wasp” writers Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari are penning the script. Entertainment One, Hasbro’s entertainment studio, will develop and produce the project along with Paramount Animation.

The film, which is separate from the main live-action movie series, will explore the origin of the heroic Megatron and the reason of conflict between the peace-seeking Autobots and domination-loving Decepticons. Michael Bay directed five big-screen “Transformers” films from 2007-2017. Travis Knight helmed the '80s-set prequel “Bumblebee”, which released in 2018.

