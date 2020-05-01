Why Prison School Season 2 is possible, What we know so far

Prison School Season 2 is always a highly anticipated Japanese manga series fans have been waiting for the last five year. They want to know when the second season of sex comedy drama will be released.

Prison School Season 1 was premiered on July 11, 2015 and dropped its finale in September 2015. Currently, there is no discussion on the making of Prison School Season 2. Thus, the manga lovers are quite disappointed as the manga creators are totally silent on the making and release of Season 2.

Written and illustrated by Akira Hiramoto, Prison School Season 2 will deal with Hachimitsu Academy, Kiyoshi Fujino by Taishi Nakagawa, Takehito Morokuzu by Tokio Emoto, Shingo Wakamoto by Masato Yano, Joji Nezu by Daiki Miyagi and Reiji Ando by Galigaligalixon.

The other main characters in Prison School come from the underground student council that include Mari Kurihara by Hirona Yamazaki, Meiko Shiraki by Asana Mamoru and Hana Midorikawa by Aoi Morikawa.

Prison School was one of two winners of the Best General Manga award alongside Gurazeni at the 37th Kodansha Manga Award. More than 13 million copies of the manga have been sold as of March 2018. Such huge success proves that Prison School Season 2 will be worked upon and released in future.

The creators of Prison School is yet to give green signal on the making of Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime series.

