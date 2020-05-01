Left Menu
Development News Edition

John M Chu 'disgusted' by casting scam around 'Crazy Rich Asians' sequels

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-05-2020 16:41 IST | Created: 01-05-2020 16:41 IST
John M Chu 'disgusted' by casting scam around 'Crazy Rich Asians' sequels

Filmmaker John M Chu has called out a scam where actors were being asked to audition for the sequels to 2018 hit "Crazy Rich Asians" . The filmmaker decided to set things straight after a Twitter user named Alan Baltes, claiming to be a casting associate, announced that the film’s two upcoming sequels were casting for lead roles.

Baltes allegedly asked the budding artiste to pay USD 99 as "submission fee" so as to be considered for the projects. Talking to Variety, Chu, who is currently working on "In The Heights" adaptation, said he is "disgusted" by the fraudulent activity happening on the social media.

"I kept reading it, and when it said '99 dollars', I was like, 'This is f***ed up. There’s so many scams like that in LA anyway and to actually target, specifically, Asian actors, was very frustrating," the director said. He termed the scam as a direct attack on Asian actors who have only now started to get recognised in Hollywood.

"Asian American actors finally get the opportunity or the hope that there are roles and parts out there. People have this light inside of them to pursue this dream that they never thought was possible before, and to take advantage of that and know that you can take USD 99 for a fake audition is just disgusting," Chu added. He said such a scam makes things even more difficult for Asian Americans who are facing racial attacks in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, which originated from China.

"To put on top of that this time, when we’re being othered and we’re being attacked on the streets, is even more disgusting," the 40-year-old director said. In his response, Baltes said someone sent him the information and "was misrepresenting himself as being with casting".

"The person is no longer in contact with me after I inquired further. They were attempting to get me to send them money for casting calls," he said, adding that he hasn't received any money from any actor. Chu, meanwhile, made it clear that though open casting call might be a possibility for "Crazy Rich Asians" sequels , no location scouting has been conducted nor any pre-production.

TRENDING

Bollywood veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies at 67

Science News Roundup: A piece of the moon for sale: just $2.5 million; Scientists urge Germans to keep social distancing discipline and more

Rishi Kapoor: Charming lover boy to the villain of Agneepath

HC refuses to stay MCX decision to settle crude oil futures contracts in negative price

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Court grants bail to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar

A Delhi Court Friday granted bail to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to receiving foreign funding illegally. Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar gave relief to Talwar o...

MVA welcomes Council polls, Thorat claims it can win six seats

The ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi MVA in Maharashtra on Friday welcomed the Election Commission of Indias ECI decision to hold biennial elections for nine vacant seats of the state Legislative Council on May 21. The decision paved the way for Ch...

Maha: Amid lockdown, tehsildar suspended in Jalna

Amid the lockdown for thenovel coronavirus outbreak, a tehsildar in Maharashtras Jalnawas on Thursday suspended for alleged laxity in work, said anofficialThe order by Collector Ravindra Binwade, signed by thedeputy collector, said Badnapur...

Protesters gather for May Day in Greece

Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Athens and the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to mark May Day, despite appeals from the government for May Day marches and commemorations to be postponed until next Saturday when some lockdown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020